Explosion Rocks Busy Market in Dominican Republic, Killing at Least 10

At least 10 people – including an infant – are dead after an explosion devastated a marketplace in the Dominican Republic on Monday.
The explosion, which began in a bakery, destroyed much of the Old Marketplace in San Cristobal.
The marketplace is a popular destination, where city residents regularly shop for food and clothing, according to the Associated Press.
First responders are combing through the rubble, searching for the 11 people who are still missing.
President Luis Acinder visited San Cristobal, on Tuesday, and assured residents that finding the missing people was a priority.
“We’re doing everything humanly possible ... to investigate the situation of the 11 missing,” he said, according to the Associated Press.
Additionally, more than 50 people were injured during the blast and its aftermath.
Health minister, Daniel Rivera, told reporters that the injuries ranged from burns and fractures to respiratory distress. He cautioned people in the area to wear masks, for the time being.
“This smoke is mixed with chemicals,” Rivera said, according to the Associated Press.
The cause of the disaster remains unclear but officials said that they were launching an investigation into the business where the explosion began.
“These catastrophes have an order of priority: save lives, save assets, ensure that the incident is extinguished and then assess damage,” said Joel Santos, the minister of the presidency, according to the Associated Press.
