Explosion Rocks Apartment Building in Germany

Police in Ratingen, Germany, have detained a man after several people were injured in an explosion in a high-rise apartment building.

Smoke was seen rising from an apartment on the top floor of the building.

Police officers and firefighters had been called to the building after concerns were raised about two people.

Rescue crews who had been in the apartment were among the injured, a police spokeswoman said, according to Focus Online.

Bild reported that the blast apparently happened when police were attempted to enter the apartment.

Snipers later took positions on neighboring buildings during the operation.

Hours later a suspect, believed to be in his 60s, was brought out of the building, police spokesperson Diane Dulischewski told German news channel n-tv. She couldn’t immediately provide further information on the man.

Bild reported that a decomposed body was found in the apartment and it was believed to be of the suspect's mother.

WDR reported that an official confirmed that 10 firefighters and 2 police officers were injured at the scene.

There were unconfirmed reports on Twitter of shots heard at the scene.

The exact cause of the blast was still under investigation.

Ratingen is located in Western Germany near Duesseldorf.

