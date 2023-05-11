The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Explosion Reported in Milan, Italy

    Several vehicles were reportedly burning after the blast.

    Luke Funk
    A van carrying oxygen cylinders exploded in Milan on Thursday morning, injuring the driver.

    Video posted to Twitter showed a thick cloud of black smoke in the Porta Romana area.

    Sky News reported that several vehicles were on fire after the blast.

    The driver of the van suffered an injury to his hand when he tried to douse the flames, firefighter Carlo Cardinali told reporters at the scene. The driver was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.

    La Repubblica reported that a nearby school and nursing home were evacuated after the blast.

    La Repubblica also said flames had damaged a pharmacy and some apartment buildings.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

