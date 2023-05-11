Explosion Reported in Milan, Italy

A van carrying oxygen cylinders exploded in Milan on Thursday morning, injuring the driver.

Video posted to Twitter showed a thick cloud of black smoke in the Porta Romana area.

Sky News reported that several vehicles were on fire after the blast.

The driver of the van suffered an injury to his hand when he tried to douse the flames, firefighter Carlo Cardinali told reporters at the scene. The driver was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.

La Repubblica reported that a nearby school and nursing home were evacuated after the blast.

La Repubblica also said flames had damaged a pharmacy and some apartment buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.