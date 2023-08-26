Experts Shocked at Scale of British Museum Theft and Damaged Reputation as Some Missing Items Recovered

Recent suspected thefts at the British Museum have prompted experts to question the museum’s security, leadership, and the way it handles its records.

The museum houses some 8 million rare historical items, including the Parthenon Marbles, the Rosetta Stone, Benin Bronzes, and other iconic antiquities whose presence at the London tourist attraction — instead of housed in the country of their cultural origin — has become increasingly controversial.

Earlier this month, it was discovered that a staffer stole and sold museum treasures on the side. About 2,000 items were reported missing. Some pieces such as gold jewelry, semi-precious stones, and glass, all dating from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD, were sold on eBay for much less than their actual value.

The British Museum director Hartwig Fischer announced on Friday that he would step down following the suspected thefts that happened under his watch at the museum.

In a statement shared by BBC News on Friday, Fischer admitted that, during his tenure, the museum failed to properly handle the thefts after being tipped off to them in 2021. He also added that his continued role at the museum was becoming a distraction.

On Saturday, Chairman of trustees George Osborne said that the museum has recovered some of the 2,000 items that were stolen and admitted that the museum doesn’t have records of everything in its large collection, according to the Associated Press.

He also raised questions about the museum’s leadership and security and admitted that the museum’s reputation has been damaged by the way it mishandled thefts.

Antiquities and archeology experts who spoke with The Guardian echoed Osborne’s criticism.

“Our organization gets reports of theft every single day from various museums, cultural institutions, churches around the world. What surprised us was the fact that it was the British Museum, one of the most important museums in the world and a benchmark in security,” Christopher Marinello, the CEO of Art Recovery International, which specializes in recovering stolen art, told the outlet.

Meanwhile, forensic archaeologist Christos Tsirogiannis expressed shock to the Guardian, saying “No experts were expecting this to happen in one of the world’s biggest museums.”

Marinello said that the missing items might “take decades” to recover due to the legal and forensic complexities of tracing items, many of which weren’t properly catalogued.

Tsirogiannis also criticized the museum’s loose cataloguing system, according to The Guardian, saying that there is no excuse in the digital age, in which recording items became light work, for any gaps in the museum’s records.

He explained that the main objective of any museum should be to “record its objects” immediately after possessing them.

“It’s the foremost priority and most basic responsibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fischer on Friday admitted that, during his tenure, the museum failed to properly handle the thefts discovered in 2021 and initially reported by art dealer Dr. Ittai Gradel.

Fischer, a German art historian, served as the British Museum director since April 2016. He is the first non-British director to head the museum since 1866. His museum career began nearly two decades ago, curating and overseeing various art collections.