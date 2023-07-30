Experts Explain What Prison Life Will Look Like for Pitt. Synagogue Shooter if He Avoids Death Penalty 

As a defense team for the Tree of Life shooter wraps up its final bid against the death penalty this week, they showed jurors how life in prison could end up being for Robert Bowers, who was convicted on 63 federal charges of killing 11 Jewish worshippers in 2018.

Through witnesses, attorneys said Bowers would likely have an isolated life confined in a facility containing some of the most violent offenders in the county, reported The Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Bowers is in the final sentencing phase where a jury will soon begin deliberations on whether he should receive a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

For prosecutors, the choice is clear: Bowers must be executed for his heinous crimes.

But defense attorneys say Bowers was a troubled and mentally unstable man because of a genetic predisposition and multi-generational family trauma who should be handed down a life sentence without parole.

If even one juror holds out, Bowers will go to prison - likely the ADX Florence facility in Colorado, two prison experts told the jury this week.

The facility, also known as SuperMax, is an administrative maximum security penitentiary about 110 miles south of Denver, that has housed Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

Former federal prison warden, Maureen Baird, testified of the less than rosy conditions Bowers would have to live under if put in that facility.

He would have to spend between 20 and 23 hours a day isolated in a tiny room with on a concrete bed, she said according to the news outlet reported.

Baird told jurors that while she can’t be certain, it’s highly likely that Bowers would be sent to the facility given the nature and high profile of his crimes.

He is also likely to be targeted in prison due to who his victims were, which would make him a good candidate to be confined in a maximum security facility, she said.

“The only place he could safely go is ADX, given the circumstances,” she said, reported the outlet.

Her colleague, Janet Purdue, who worked for the Bureau of Prisons, agreed with the outlook.

“He may become the target of other inmates,” Purdue testified. “I think inmates would not take so kindly to him in an open population,” while adding that it’s still hypothetical that he would end up at ADX.

The ADX (administrative maximum) Supermax Prison in Florence, Colo., is a state of the art isolation prison for repeat and high profile felony offenders. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc./Sygma via Getty Images

Baird said Bowers would get only two 15-minute monitored phone calls each month, can only shower three times each week, and flush the toilet in his cell twice per hour, reported Tribune-Live.

She linked it to being in a “cage.”

328 male prisoners are currently housed at the facility, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Upon cross examination by federal prosecutors, Baird said Bowers would have a television in his cell with 60 national broadcast channels, as well as programming through the prison, the outlet reported.

He would also be able to earn privileges with good behavior, including additional phone calls, out-of-cell time and getting to play games.

Because keeping inmates busy is essential to safety, they are permitted to have approved hobby and craft supplies in their cells and are expected to receive electronic tablets with music and some games, according to The Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

In earlier testimony, Captain Jeff Kengerski, who works at Butler County Prison, where Bowers has been housed for the last four years, said Bowers has appeared to enjoy being isolated and is referred to as “Uncle Bob” by some of the staff due to his agreeable behavior.

He spends most of his day in his cell avoiding too much mixing with other prisoners, he said.

But the shooter continues to rail against “illegal immigration” while watching television news, Officer Adam Pry, who works in the restricted housing unit at the prison.

Closing arguments are expected next week after which the case will be handed over to the same jury that convicted Bowers. The trial has taken place over the course of more than 30 days, beginning at the end of May.