‘Experienced’ Hiker, 25, Missing in California’s Joshua Tree National Park

A search team on Monday continued looking for Trammell Evans, a 25-year-old hiker who went missing April 30 inside California's Joshua Tree National Park.
The Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team launched its search for Evans, who was believed to be hiking alone, on May 5 after he did not appear at Black Rock Campground to be picked up that morning, as planned, the National Parks Service said in a news release.
"The search for Trammell Evans is ongoing," the parks service said. "The JOSAR team is comprised of highly trained trackers, searchers, and climbers who are all familiar with the high desert. In addition to JOSAR, Joshua Tree is currently working with the Bureau of Land Management and California Highway Patrol Helicopter."
Officials described Evans as a white male, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown/red hair, brown eyes and a mustache.
Evans was last seen wearing a silver/white/gray sun hoodie, black Patagonia puffy vest, blue shorts, blue Asics shoes (size 13), a black REI backpack, a dark green beanie and a green Patagonia fanny pack, according to the NPS.
His last known place of residence was in Los Angeles, but Evans has moved frequently, authorities said.
Evans initially planned to hike from the Black Rock Campground to Geology Tour Road, then loop back through the California Riding and Hiking Trail, officials said.
He was last seen when he was dropped off at the campground on April 30 around 8 p.m.
According to the NPS, Evans is "an athletic and experienced long-distance hiker that is familiar with Joshua Tree National Park."
"Evans did not register for a backcountry use permit," the park service said. "Rangers have contacted all 55 people that had backcountry permits in that location."
The NPS has advised members of the public to not search for Evans on their own and to not use a drone to assist in search efforts, as the patrol helicopter cannot fly when drones are in the air.
The NPS asks anyone who may have seen or spoken with Evans to call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009 or call 909-383-5652. Tips can also be submitted online or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
