Expelled Tennessee High School Freshman Caught Bringing Handgun to Football Game

A 14-year-old boy in Tennessee was approached by police after refusing to leave a high school football game and was arrested after a handgun was discovered on his person.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the 9th grader had recently been expelled from Stratford High School and showed up to the match with a gun.
The teenager, who was not named because he is a minor, "was asked to leave the game, but refused,” police said in a press release.
"Officers escorted him out when the student began to resist,” Nashville police said.
Cops found the gun on his person while arresting him. He did not say where he got the gun and police did not provide further details.
The 14-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property, juvenile weapon possession, trespassing, resisting arrest and theft of property, police said.
