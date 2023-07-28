Expectant Dad Dies Following Crash Minutes After Unborn Baby’s Gender Reveal Party

A young father-to-be has died after he was involved in a severe car accident less than an hour after learning the gender of his unborn baby.

When Ben Cann and his fiance, Eve Campbell, found out they were expecting a baby, they celebrated the news with a "gender reveal" party surrounded by friends and family on July 2.

But just 30 minutes after the event, Cann, 20, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Killingworth, in Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK, Chronicle Live reported.

Cann passed away July 24 after being hospitalized for three weeks, announced a GoFundMe campaign set up for his family.

"Ben has a beautiful little princess on the way. We all know he would have made the most perfect daddy anyone could have wished for," loved ones wrote on the site.

"He was beaming with pride popping that balloon seeing he was having a little girl surrounded by the most loving family," they continued.

The campaign had raised just over $3,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Cann's mother, Judith Cann, described her son's happiness during the gender reveal celebration.

"Ben was never a party person, but he loved that day," she told Chronicle Live.

Ben Cann GoFundMe

"He had the best day and had the biggest smile on his face. The one thing we can all say as a family is that we all got hugs and love and smiles and the best time with him on that day," she added.

Cann, who was about to complete a carpentry and joinery apprenticeship, was an "absolute diamond, and all his friends say that if any of them needed him, he was always there," said his mom.

Pal Connor Richards wrote on social media that Cann was his "longest friend."

"Broken doesn't even come close," Richards said, describing his loss.

"Thank you for everything and so many lifelong memories, my friend, but for now, you just rest," he added.

"We will see you again one day, but for now, don't worry about anything down here. We've all got you covered. I love you, Ben Cann, and I will for the rest of my days. My brother forever," wrote Richards.

Authorities are investigating the fatal collision. Northumbria Police's Sergeant Dave Roberts urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Cann and Campbell's daughter is due in December.