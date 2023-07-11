Expats Call This the Best Place to Live and Work Abroad - The Messenger
Expats Call This the Best Place to Live and Work Abroad

Kuwait, Norway and Turkey ranked the lowest

Monique Merrill
The Angle of Independence at the roundabout on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City. The victory column is also referred to as the Monument to Independence.John Coletti/Gety Images

Mexico has secured the top spot as the place where expats are most happy to live, according to a new "Expat Insider" report from InterNations.

The country has ranked in the top five for the last nine years, and 90% of expats living in Mexico said they were content with their lives there, compared to the global average of 72%. Expats gave high ratings to the friendliness of locals, particularly towards foreign residents, and said it was easy to settle in there.

To determine the ranking, over 12,065 expats were surveyed on five factors contributing to their satisfaction with their new country: quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and expat essentials.

Spain came in second, with 87% of expats reporting they were happy with their lives abroad. Survey respondents praised the country's nightlife and culture, as well as opportunities for recreational sports and its pleasant weather, as reasons they enjoyed living there.

Securing the third spot was Panama, where expats reported an ease in settling in and finding friends, with 81% expressing overall happiness.

The full top ten:

  1. Mexico
  2. Spain
  3. Panama
  4. Malaysia
  5. Taiwan
  6. Thailand
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Philipines
  9. Bahrain
  10. Portugal

On the other end of the spectrum, Kuwait was the least favored location for expats, as respondents pointed to limited leisure activities and challenges in forging friendships.

Norway was not far behind, being criticized for its high living costs and less than welcoming environment. Turkey rounded out the bottom three, with expats lamenting long work hours and a perceived lack of job security.

