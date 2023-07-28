Exotic Dancers on Strike for Nearly Four Months Trying To Become Second Unionized Strip Club in U.S.

The employees of a Portland, Oregon, gentleman's club have been on strike since April, as they attempt to make the Magic Tavern the nation's second unionized strip club.

The Willamette Week has been covering the plight. Over 30 exotic dancers have been picketing, demanding better working conditions at the Magic Tavern, which opened back in November. They've also cited a lack of professionalism at the club.

The paper reports that the women revealed last month that they were formally unionizing with Actors' Equity Association, the 110-year-old labor union for stage actors and managers.

"We're fighting for basic safety and respect in the workplace, just like any other industry expects," said Nyx, one of the striking dancers.

The strip club remains open but with nonstriking dancers.

The dancers told the paper a lack of security at the club forced them to get creative when it came to keeping unruly patrons at bay: they coated their breasts with deodorant or Bitter Yuck, a spray meant to deter pets from biting furniture, shoes, and plants.

"Imagine if you told a dancer, 'If someone licks your nipple, go tell security and we'll get them thrown out,'" Daphne, another striking dancer, explained. "That would be so much better than, 'You should put some deodorant on your boobs.'"

The club's owner did not provide comment for the Willamette Week story.

Another picket is planned for this Sunday at 6 p.m.

In May, dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, California, were allowed into the Actors' Equity Association, making them the first strippers to unionize in the country.