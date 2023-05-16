Executions Around the World Jump 53%

The total number of executions carried out in nations around the world jumped by 53% in 2022 over the previous year, marking a five-year high, according to a report released by Amnesty International on Monday.

The human rights organization, which conducts the tally annually, confirmed 883 known executions last year — a notable spike over the 579 confirmed the year before.

The actual number of executions, however, is considered to be far higher, as Amnesty International believes thousands of executions occurred in China, which classifies the events as a state secret, according to the report.

Of the known executions recorded in 2022, 93% happened in the Middle East and North Africa, and three countries in that region alone accounted for 90% of known executions.

Egypt carried out 24; Iran had at least 576; and Saudi Arabia conducted 196 executions, according to the group.

"Of the 825 executions recorded in the region, 94% were carried out in Iran (70%) and Saudi Arabia (24%); two countries that routinely execute people after unfair trials and where sharp increases in executions were recorded in 2022," the organization wrote.

"In Iran, recorded executions went up to 576 from 314 recorded the previous year, an increase of 83%. In Saudi Arabia, recorded executions tripled from 65 (2021) to 196 (2022), the highest number Amnesty International recorded in the country in 30 years."

The United States recorded 18 executions in 2022 — a 64% increase over the previous year, although the report noted "this number remained among historically low figures."

Last year's total made up the second consecutive year Amnesty International recorded an increase, after observing drops in recorded totals in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Behind the trend was, in part, a large jump in the total number of executions stemming from drug-related offenses, with 325 of those executions recorded last year, compared to 134 in 2021, the group wrote in the report.

Four countries violated international human rights law in executing people for drug crimes: China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, according to Amnesty International.

Vietnam also likely conducted these executions as well, but "secrecy prevented confirmation," the report said.

North Korea, Afghanistan, and Syria were among the other countries that carried out executions, but Amnesty International did not have sufficient information to provide a "credible minimum figure" for, the report states.

Despite the increases, Amnesty International said 2022 saw "remarkable progress against the death penalty."

Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic abolished the death penalty for all crimes, while Equatorial Guinea and Zambia abolished the punishment "for ordinary crimes only," according to Amnesty International.

"Without doubt, the world continued to move away from the death penalty and only a minority of countries – that are increasingly becoming isolated – actively used the punishment," the report says.