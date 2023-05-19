Exec Brought Noose to Meeting, Told Employees Not to Kill Themselves: Lawsuit
Three former employees of PulteGroup have filed a civil-rights lawsuit against the homebuilder.
Three Black former employees of a national homebuilding company claim their employer fostered a hostile work environment, including one instance in which an unnamed white executive waved a noose in front of his staff and warned them "not to hang themselves," CNN reported.
The incident was one of several occasions in which the manager brought a noose along to meetings at a PulteGroup division office in Georgia, the suit alleges.
"It was a frigid reminder, like getting dumped in a bucket of ice, like [seeing that] things are not progressing like you may have thought," Idus Hartsfield, one of the plaintiffs, told CNN.
Hartsfield said he raised the issue to the company's human resources department, but they failed to act. In the months that followed, he said he was written up several times for "non-issues" before being let go in May 2020, according to the lawsuit.
"The allegations are reprehensible and will not be tolerated," PulteGroup said in a statement to CNN. "Diversity is embraced and integrated throughout our organization and the communities in which we do business."
A second employee, Richard Turnbow, was not employed with the company during the incident that Hartsfield described but said he had his own disturbing experiences with the same executive. He claimed that in 2022, he failed to arrive to a meeting 15 minutes early as the executive had requested, so he was thrown out of the meeting and told to pick up trash around the office instead.
Hartsfield, Turnbow, and one other plaintiff seek over $25,000 for each allegation, plus punitive damages and court fees.
