Exclusive: US Army Report Details Soldier’s Crossing Into North Korea

Private Travis King, the U.S. Army soldier who crossed into North Korea on Tuesday, booked a tour of the demilitarized zone through a private company whose manifest was submitted to United Nations Command and approved prior to his dash across the border, according to internal U.S. Army documents obtained by The Messenger.

The documents, known officially as a "serious incident report" in the Defense Department, provide the most complete picture yet of the events leading up to King's “willfully and without authorization” crossing into North Korean territory as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin put it on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission was set to call North Korea’s army to request access to King, according to the documents. The Messenger was unable to determine if the U.S. made the call or if the U.S. was allowed to speak with King.

No reply was returned from U.S. Forces Korea when contacted for this story. The Pentagon referred The Messenger to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s previous statements.

King is a cavalry scout who joined the U.S. Army in January 2021. At the time of his rotation in South Korea, he was was assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment but administratively attached to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment. His military decorations are not uncommon for a young soldier. Since joining, King has received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon.

The Army documents detail how the junior enlisted soldier was on an international hold in Korea for three disciplinary incidents that occurred between September and October 2022. In both months, King was accused of assault.

“[King] was placed in pretrial confinement and then a Korean [Status of Forces Agreement] confinement facility. King served 50 days of hard labor at a Korean facility before his release on 10 JUL 2023,” the report states.

In May, King had booked two different tours of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. This was prior to his 50-day detention. He missed the first date, but was able to confirm his reservation for the second one shortly after he was released from confinement. The tour was booked with a private company, Hana Tours ITC, according to the report.

The Army report said tours of the demilitarized zone could be booked through the United Service Organization or the U.S. Army's Morale, Welfare and Recreation program.

King was released from South Korean detention on July 10 and returned to the U.S. military. He was booked on a one-way flight to return to the United States on July 17.

U.S. and Korean military escorts accompanied him to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport and observed him going through customs around 4:30 p.m. local time. King then texted his U.S. escort, an Army staff sergeant, to say he had arrived at his departure gate, according to the report. King was supposed to board American Airlines flight 280 to Fort Bliss, Texas, which was scheduled to depart at 5:40 p.m. local time in Korea.

At noon on July 18, Army soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas notified King’s chain of command in Korea that he had not arrived and was not responding to any texts or phone calls. The report does not state how he managed to leave the airport.

U.S. Army leaders in Korea contacted South Korean customs through official channels and verified King did not take the flight.

When King arrived for his tour of the demilitarized zone the following day, he checked in with a U.S. government identification card. The tour company submitted the list of participants in the tour to the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission, the international body which supervises the armistice between the two Koreas. King had been placed on an international hold by U.S. and South Korean authorities owing to his disciplinary exhibits, and it’s not clear why he was not flagged prior to taking the tour.

United Nations Command approved the manifest submitted to them by Hana Tours ITC.

The tour began around 2:30 p.m. at Camp Boniface, a military post of the United Nations Command, just south of the southern boundary of the Korean Demilitarized Zone, the report details. Roughly an hour later at 3:30 p.m., King walked away from his group and sprinted through a space between U.S. and South Korean troops.

Security Forces chased King as he ran to the far end of what’s known as conference row, the bright blue buildings in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. The Army private then ran north to Panmungak.

The report says King ran to the back of a Korean People’s Army building where he entered a van and was driven out of the area by North Korean troops.

United Nations Command canceled all tours indefinitely after the incident and the joint security area around the demilitarized zone returned to normal operations later that evening, according to the Army report.

A U.S. military official familiar with the investigation told The Messenger the U.S. military is looking into the possibility that the North Koreans had prior knowledge of his intention to cross the border. The U.S. military official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing investigations.

The report also reveals that the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division has began an investigation. The United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission also launched a “special investigations team” to assess if possible armistice agreement violation occurred.

