EXCLUSIVE: Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran van der Sloot ‘Never Showed Remorse’ — Pal

An acquaintance of Joran van der Sloot says the prime suspect in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway "never showed remorse" and seemed to be "enjoying the attention" he received after the American high school student vanished during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005.

"For years, he would bop around Aruba like he owned the island," Sjona Arends tells The Messenger of van der Sloot, who’s currently in a Peruvian prison awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face wire fraud and extortion charges related to the case of the missing student.

"You'd see him at the bars and casinos, and he'd be spending money and enjoying the attention," says Arends, a former friend who kept in touch with van der Sloot, now 35.

"He never showed remorse for anything."

Holloway vanished in May 2005, hours after she was last seen with van der Sloot. She was never seen again and was later declared dead.

Natalee's mom, Beth Holloway, in June 2010. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Van der Sloot, who is a Dutch citizen, has always been the prime suspect in the case, which became international news.

"He even liked the paparazzi and media," Arends adds. "I asked him if it bothered him, and he said, 'As long as they spell my name right.' "

Authorities say van der Sloot convinced the missing teen’s mother, Beth Holloway, to give him $25,000 in 2010 in return for information of where the girl’s body was located. The information he gave her turned out to be false.

Van der Sloot awaits extradition for the alleged fraud and extortion in Alabama, after a federal grand jury indicted him in 2010 following an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham.

Five years after Holloway vanished, van der Sloot was in the news again when he beat to death 21-year-old Stephany Flores in a Peruvian hotel room.

Prosecutors said he flew into a rage when Flores searched his laptop and found information that he was involved in the Holloway disappearance.

In 2012, van der Sloot was convicted of murder and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

A young woman signs a tribute wall for Natalee Holloway, less than two weeks after her disappearance. (Mary Thompson/Wikimedia Commons)

"I wrote him a couple letters after he was arrested," Arends told The Messenger.

"I wasn't sure if they were getting to him, and then like three years later he wrote me back, and then he wrote me a few times. Of course, he was looking for money.

"It was all, 'I'm going to get out, I'm innocent, I'm going to make everyone pay for this.' It was ridiculous," she added.

Van der Sloot began having conjugal visits in Peru with Leydi Figueroa Uceda in 2014. She became pregnant with his child and they married. She delivered their daughter, Dushy, that December.

"He talked about his wife and daughter like everything was normal," says Arends. "He then asked me to send her money. It was surreal."

Now, Uceda has filed for divorce from van der Sloot after he faced charges of trafficking drugs inside the prison with help from a new girlfriend. The divorce is not yet final.

"I'm not surprised about any of this," says Arends. "Joran has long been a career criminal, and he always will be.

"Every life he touches turns to sh–. He makes everyone's lives worse. And it just keeps going on and on."

An attorney for van der Sloot did not return The Messenger's call for comment.