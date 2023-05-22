EXCLUSIVE: Natalee Holloway Case ‘Still Open’ 18 Years After Teen Vanished in Aruba, Officials Say

It’s been nearly 18 years since Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway disappeared in Aruba — but authorities on the Caribbean island still do not consider the case closed.

"It is still open," a spokesperson at the Public Prosecutors' Office in Aruba tells The Messenger. "We continue to investigate the case."

Holloway, then 18, was on a senior class trip to Aruba when she was last seen with resident Joran van der Sloot and two of his friends on the night of May 30, 2005. She did not return to her hotel the following morning.

As hundreds of volunteers scoured the island searching for any sign of the missing teen, the Holloway disappearance became international news.

And van der Sloot became the prime suspect.

Joran van der Sloot (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

Though he was arrested, there was never enough evidence to charge van der Sloot in connection with the disappearance of Holloway.

She was eventually declared dead by a judge.

Van der Sloot, 35, is now serving a 28-year murder sentence in Peru after killing 21-year-old Stephany Flores in a Lima hotel room in 2010.

Prosecutors said he flew into a rage when Flores searched his laptop and found information that he was involved in the Holloway case.

The Public Prosecutors' Office in Aruba confirmed to The Messenger that they would extradite van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen, if new evidence surfaced in their ongoing Holloway investigation.

Meanwhile, van der Sloot is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face wire fraud and extortion charges related to the case of the missing student.

Natalee's mom, Beth Holloway, in June 2010. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

U.S. authorities say van der Sloot convinced the missing teen’s mother, Beth Holloway, to give him $25,000 in 2010 in exchange for information about where her daughter's body was located.

The information he gave her turned out to be false, and he was charged in Birmingham, Ala., in 2010.

Van der Sloot has long maintained his innocence in the disappearance of Holloway.

“He never showed remorse for anything,” a friend recently told The Messenger of van der Sloot.

His attorney did not return The Messenger's call for comment.