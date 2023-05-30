Growing Concern That Connecticut Mom Who Disappeared in Japan Is Victim of Foul Play (Exclusive)

TOKYO — Innkeeper Shigeaki Tsuji is the last known person to see Patricia Wu-Murad before she disappeared. She was "fine" the morning of April 10, he tells The Messenger.

The 60-year-old Connecticut mom of three, who goes by Pattie, had an early breakfast at Tsuji's two-room inn before setting out for a day of hiking along an 11.2-mile path of the Kumano Kodo, a network of trails that wind through mountain forests in southern Kansai.

"She seemed to be full of energy," Tsuji, 59, says.

There’s been no trace of her since.

Patricia "Pattie" Wu-Murad, an American woman who had been missing in Japan since April 10, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Murad

For seven weeks, police, professional searchers and desperate family members have scoured the remote area of Japan for clues in the growing mystery of Pattie's disappearance.

Her loved ones, rescue workers, and locals in the area alike are baffled by the fact that they've found no clues about her whereabouts. Search and rescue (SAR) pros have rappelled into crevices, explored bodies of water, and deployed helicopters and drones in their effort to find Pattie.

Some are beginning to wonder whether she may have been the victim of a crime — a theory that is all the more shocking considering that Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the world.

“This case is a strange one from the start,” says Tsuji, the inkeeper. “I don't understand why someone with so much experience would get lost on such a simple trail.”

Pattie, an experienced traveler, had previously completed months-long hikes in France, Spain, Jordan and Egypt since retiring in 2020.

Patricia "Pattie" Wu-Murad, an American woman who's been missing in Japan since April 10, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Murad

Tsuji worries that Pattie may have been kidnapped — though he has no evidence that happened.

“In our village, we have no experience with incidents, so I don't think any of us knows what to do," he says.

He adds: “I am worried about whether she got lost at the start. And I'm more worried that maybe someone drove by and abducted her. All of us in the village are worried about her. We are all waiting for her return.”

Japanese police have been tight-lipped about the investigation, though the local authorities at the Gojo Police Station told the Messenger that they are operating under the assumption that the case could be either "an accident or an incident.”

The state police for Nara Prefecture confirmed they are continuing to investigate Pattie's disappearance, but said they had no new information to share.

Earlier this month, Pattie's husband of 33 years, Kirk Murad, said the family received a new lead — one that may suggest foul play.

While hiking the same trail that Pattie was supposed to be on, a woman from New York City encountered two men who asked her to come home with them for tea and to teach them English.

“She said it made her feel very uncomfortable,” Kirk said, noting that his wife is a “very trusting soul, but I don’t know that anything happened.”

Perhaps, “she hitched a ride with somebody that did her wrong,” Kirk says— quickly adding that “we don't have any evidence of any of those theories.”

Police, family and volunteers have been searching for American hiker Patricia Wu-Murad for weeks in the mountain forests of southern Kansai. Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Murad

Pattie's case is even vexing for experienced hikers in the area. Yasuhiro Ohnishi lives in Nara City, about two hours by car from the area near Kumano Kodo where Pattie was last seen.

After learning about the missing American woman from local media, he joined search effort, setting out on foot twice.

“The trail was rather solid and easy to understand,” he tells The Messenger. “So I got the impression that getting lost on that trail was not very likely.”

He also calls it “a strange case” and seemed skeptical about the accident theory.

“There are not many places on the Kumano Kodo trail where you can fall off the trail to the point where no one can see you,” Ohnishi, 68, explains. “Since it is a mountain, there are many trees growing there. And when a person falls off the trail, he or she often gets caught in one of the trees, and searchers can spot that. But there was no sign of that at all.”

In trying to determine where to search, Ohnishi spoke to local residents. “They told me that if a person had died around the valley, crows and other birds would swarm around the body,” he says. “The villagers said that they had not seen such unusual movements of birds recently.”

Kirk Murad (left) and Pattie Wu-Murad. Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Murad

With the help of Japanese authorities and the FBI, Pattie’s family is seeking cell phone data that might pinpoint her last known whereabouts, monitoring her bank accounts for withdrawals and tracking any use of her passport.

“We still haven’t had any luck,” says Kirk.

On GoFundMe, the family has been raising money to cover travel costs and other expenses of the professional SAR crews, whose time is donated.

A team of seven from the U.S., who’d previously been part of the effort, returned to the area Wednesday and began searching Thursday for five days. They are leaving Japan Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, they again came up empty,” says Kirk.

They joined a Japan-based group called Mountain Works, whose team leader shed light on their strategy six weeks after Pattie’s disappearance.

Professional search and rescue crews from Japan and the U.S. have joined the effort to find Pattie Wu-Murad. Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Murad

“Since there is no point in searching an area once again, we are in the process of expanding searching areas,” Shota Hora, 32, tells The Messenger. “We have begun a search on the assumption that Ms. Patricia has strayed off the regular climbing trail and gotten lost.”

Hora believes it’s “quite unlikely” that Pattie was involved in an accident on the trail. “Our search so far has almost eliminated that possibility,” he says.

He now thinks that she never made it to the trail in the first place.

“At the very beginning of the search, the chances of that scenario were slim to none. However, we have done a lot of searching on the trail, and so far we haven't found any clue,” he says.

“I am beginning to think that, by process of elimination, there is a strong possibility that Ms. Patricia took a wrong turn at the trailhead.”

Pattie was last seen leaving an inn after breakfast on April 10, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of Kirk Murad

Asked about foul play, Hora says, “the police are in charge of that kind of search” and that he and his teammates “only conduct searches on the assumption that a person has been lost in the mountains.”

“Also,” he adds, “this area is countryside, and I don't think it is the kind of place where many crimes happen.”

Violent crime is in fact extremely rare in Japan. In 2019, there were just 319 homicides across the entire country of 127 million — a rate of 0.22 per 100,000 people, according to U.N. data. The U.S. homicide rate was more than 22 times higher — 4.94 per 100,000. American authorities recorded more than 16,400 homicides in 2019.

The unfortunate bottom line is “there’s no evidence of anything,” according to Kirk, who says that without any answers whatsoever, he’s still hoping for a “huge miracle.”

“We were told there are no suspects, but we’re also told there’s no evidence or clues of Pattie ever being on the trail,” he says. “Both are equal possibilities until this mystery is solved.”