Exchange-Traded Fund Following Jim Cramer’s Advice Shutters 

An Exchange-Traded Fund created by Tuttle Capital Management in March, the Long Cramer Tracker ETF, announced it was closing and liquidating, according to a press release.

The Long Cramer Tracker ETF is a fund that follows the investments recommended by Jim Cramer, the host of "Mad Money" on CNBC.

"Mad Money" airs five days a week, with the mission of “help[ing] people like you, who own stocks and feel like they’re on the outside looking in, become better investors.”

“We started LJIM in order to facilitate a conversation with Jim Cramer around his stock picks as the other side to the Short Cramer ETF,” said Matthew Tuttle, the fund's adviser.

He added, “Unfortunately, Mr. Cramer and CNBC have been unwilling to engage in dialogue and instead have chosen to ignore the funds, therefore there is no reason to keep the long side going. Going forward we will just focus on the short side."

The fund has taken in a mere $1.3 million in investments with 2.2% in gains, the New York Post found. Stocks in the portfolio include Nvidia, Oracle, Walmart and Microsoft.

The fund modeled 80% of its investments off of securities “mentioned by Cramer.”

It will stop trading on September 11 and be liquidated on September 21.

CNBC did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.