‘Exceptionally Rare’ Rembrandt Paintings to Be Resold By Auction House 200 Years After Original Sale

Two portraits by the iconic Dutch painter Rembrandt will go up for auction soon – nearly 200 years since they were last seen in public.

The paintings depict an elderly couple – Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and Jaapgen Carels, relatives of Rembrandt, through marriage. The couple’s grandson, Karel van der Pluym, likely trained the artist in painting.

According to Christie’s the portraits, which are signed and dated 1635, have “remained completely unknown to scholars.” The paintings underwent extensive scientific analysis at the Dutch Rijksmuseum, which has multiple other Rembrandts in its collection.

Until 1760, the portraits remained in the family. After that they moved through multiple private collections and were last sold at Christie’s in 1824. Since then, they’ve remained in a private collection in the United Kingdom. The paintings will return to Christie’s for the auction house’s Old Masters Part I Sale on July 6.

“This is one of the most exciting discoveries we have made in the Old Masters field in recent years,” said Henry Pettifer, the International Deputy Chairman of Old Master Paintings at Christie’s, in a press release.

“Painted with a deep sense of humanity, these are amongst the smallest and most intimate portraits that we know by Rembrandt.”



