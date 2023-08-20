Ex-Wife of Microsoft Exec Who Allegedly Hired Hitman to Kill Him Is Afraid of Getting the Death Penalty 

A Washington state resident, who allegedly hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband, is currently fighting to avoid extradition to Florida, where the killing took place.

Shanna Gardner was indicted by a grand jury after prosecutors alleged that she played a role in the execution-style shooting of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan.

Her lawyers said that she hopes to avoid extradition from Washington, where there is no capital punishment, to Florida, where people are still executed, the Daily Mail reports.

Gardner allegedly planned Bridegan’s killing, with her second husband, Mario Fernandez, and Fernandez’s tenant, Henry Tenon, who admitted to shooting Bridegan, in what officials have described as "cold, calculated and premeditated murder."

Bridegan’s two-year-old daughter, with his second wife, was also in the car with him when he was shot.

Family portrait of Jared Bridegan and Kirsten Bridegan with children. GoFundMe

Gardner and Bridegan got divorced in 2015 but reportedly fought about money and custody of their two children, until Bridegan’s death in February 2022. Both Gardner and Bridegan subsequently remarried and Bridegan had two more children with his second wife.

Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Bridegan’s second wife, Kirsten, both support executing Gardner if she is found guilty, according to the Daily Mail.

Kristen Bridegan said that watching Gardner continue to live her normal life after Jared Bridegan died was “salt in the wounds,” according to Fox News.

"She’s taking the twins on vacations immediately after with Mario, with her parents, with people that we felt very strongly were involved in this. It’s sick.”

Gardner is currently being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, solicitation and child abuse. Her next court appearance, which is expected to address the possibility of extradition, will be on September 14.