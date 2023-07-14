Ex-South African President in Russia for Treatment As Court Back Home Orders Him to Prison

The scandal-scarred former South African president Jacob Zuma flew to the safety of his old ally Russia for “health reasons” ahead of a ruling ordering him to prison for contempt of court, his spokesman said Friday.

"Zuma traveled to Russia last week for health reasons," the former president’s spokesman Mzwanele Manyi said in a statement. The trip "was private, it was not a secret."

Zuma’s presidency, from 2009 to 2018, was marked by graft allegations, including fraud in a $2 billion arms deal and his ties to two wealthy brothers who had broad influence over his government.

He was sentenced to prison in June 2021 for refusing to testify at an inquiry into sleaze and cronyism during his tenure – only to be freed on medical parole just two months later.

The medical release was appealed, and on Thursday, the constitutional court affirmed a November ruling that Zuma should return to prison to complete a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

“Mr. Zuma, in law, has not finished serving his sentence,” the ruling said. “He must return to the Escourt Correctional Centre to do so.”



Then, on Friday, came word that Zuma had found the strength for a 14-hour, 20-minute flight to Moscow.

Like many members of the African National Congress, Zuma reportedly received training in the Soviet Union during the struggle against apartheid. His former finance minister told the state investigatory commission that Zuma fired him in December 2015 after refusing to greenlight a $55.4 billion nuclear deal with Russia’s Rosatom.

In March 2022, Zuma's foundation released a statement supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



“Surely, in terms of efforts to achieving world peace, the sovereignty of Ukraine and all the democratic dictates cannot mean allowing NATO to establish a presence on its real estate, thus establishing an untenable risk to Russia,” the statement said.

Manyi said Zuma, 81, and his party traveled to Moscow on a commercial flight.

“He will be returning to the country once his doctors have completed their treatment," Manyi said.