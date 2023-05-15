A woman who worked for Rudy Giuliani in 2019 claimed in a lawsuit Monday that the former New York City mayor sexually abused her, constantly drank to excess and routinely made sexist and racist remarks.

Noelle Dunphy made the allegations in a lengthy New York State civil suit. She had filed a summons against Giuliani in the same court in January.

In the full suit filed Monday, Dunphy said she was hired as Giuliani's director of business development — but alleged that she was being employed so he could sexually abuse her.

"Unfortunately, Giuliani's seemingly generous offers were a sham motivated by his secret desire to pursue a sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy," the suit alleges.

"Giuliani began abusing Ms. Dunphy almost immediately after she started working for the Defendants. He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands — which came virtually anytime, anywhere — was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation," the filing claims.

"Ms. Dunphy worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment," the lawsuit alleges.

Dunphy alleges Giuliani routinely made her perform oral sex on him, including when he was on the phone with "high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump."

"Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton'," the suit states.

During her time with Giuliani, Dunphy alleges he drank heavily and took Viagra to fulfill his sexual desires.

"He drank morning, noon and night, and was frequently intoxicated, and therefore his behavior was always unpredictable," the suit alleges.

While he abused alcohol, Giuliani allegedly went on alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and antisemitic remarks, according to the suit.

"Many of these comments were recorded," the filing alleges.

The suit includes alleged personal texts between Giuliani and Dunphy, in which the former Trump attorney asks if he can shower with her.

Dunphy is seeking at least $10 million in damages at a civil trial, according to the complaint.

An attorney for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.