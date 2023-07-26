Ex Prosecutor Gets Prison for Secretly Recording Sex With Women He Was Prosecuting

A disgraced Wisconsin assistant district attorney who recorded himself having sex with two women whose cases he was prosecuting will spend the next 18 months behind bars.

In April, jurors convicted Daniel Steffen's on three counts of representations depicting nudity. According to investigators, the 52-year-old former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney had sexual intercourse with the two women in his home, and secretly videotaped the encounters without their knowledge.

Authorities said that in one of the videos recovered from Steffen's home, the father of three can be seen looking directly into the camera while having sex with the woman.

He then "sticks his tongue out, and winks several times" at the camera.

The videos were made in 2018.

Daniel Steffen was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Daniel Steffen Campaign Site

While only one of the victims was facing charges from the Burnett County District Attorney's Office at the time of the recording, the second victim had been accused of damaging a mailbox, and was facing potential charges.

On Monday, a St. Croix County judge sentenced Steffen to one-and-a-half years in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision and four years of probation.

"As he should, the defendant will be serving time behind bars for the crimes he's been convicted of," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in a statement. "Thank you to the team of criminal justice professionals who ensured that justice has been served in this case."

Steffen had been facing more than 10 years in prison.