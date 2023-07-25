Ex-Principal Dead From Suicide After Claiming Reputation Was ‘Systematically Demolished’ Because of Anti-Racism Training
Richard Bilkszto was cited for 'white supremacy' after questioning if Canada was more racist than the US
A former Toronto school principal who sued over alleged bullying during anti-racism training has died by suicide.
A lawyer for Richard Bilkszto announced his death in a release posted to Twitter.
Lisa Bildy said Bilkszto suffered “severe mental distress” after he became the subject of workplace bullying after a series of “Equity Sessions” coordinated by the Toronto District School Board.
He had questioned a claim that Canada was a more racist place than the United States.
For the rest of the training and in a follow-up session the week after, Bilkszto’s comments were reportedly cited as examples of white supremacy.
The mental stress forced Bilkszto to go on extended medical leave from his school and eventually retire.
“Unfortunately, the stress and effects of these incidents continued to plague Richard,” Bildy wrote.
“Last week he succumbed to this distress. His family and friends have been left reeling and wishing they could have had the chance to convince him that he was loved, respected, and needed here. May he rest in peace.”
Bilkszto had been a founding member of the Toronto chapter of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), an advocacy organization dedicated to civil rights and anti-discrimination.
The group issued a statement saying: “As a teacher, he was passionate about public education that provided the best possible opportunities for ALL students and was a brave voice in defending equal opportunity within his school community. Our thoughts are with his family and closest friends as they grieve.”
Bilkszto had filed a lawsuit against the school board this spring saying his reputation had been “systematically demolished”. The suit had not gone to court yet.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
