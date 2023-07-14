Ex Police Chief Who Claimed Fed Agents Staged Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Convicted of Four Felonies

A former California police chief turned yoga instructor was convicted Thursday of four felonies in the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after he argued in court that it was a set-up by federal agents.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth found Alan Hostetter, 56, of San Clemente, California, guilty of all four charges against him, including conspiring to disrupt a joint session of Congress as lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Russell Taylor, who was with Hostetter when they stormed the Capitol, testified at Hostetter's trial that what the men had characterized as a patriotic act to overturn the election was actually a criminal conspiracy.

But Hostetter, who represented himself, baselessly argued in court that the breach of the Capitol was organized by federal agents to distract the public from an illegal election.

Lambeth said in court Thursday: “No reasonable citizen of this country, much less one with two decades of experience in law enforcement, could have believed it was lawful to use mob violence to impede a joint session of Congress," the Washington Post reported.

The judge determined that Hostetter and others "coordinated and conspired together" to travel to the Capitol to disrupt the government's election process. Hostetter carried a hatchet in his backpack for the event, according to evidence against him.

"Hundreds of thousands of patriots showed up today to take back their government!” he boasted on surveillance camera at the riot in evidence submitted by prosecutors.

He also later posted a photo of himself on a Capitol terrace, writing: “This was the shot heard round the world! ... the 2021 version of 1776," referring to the Revolutionary War.

"That war lasted 8 years. We are just getting started," he vowed in the caption.

Besides the conspiracy charge, Hostetter was also convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Hostetter is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13.