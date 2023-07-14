Ex-OpenAI Employee Claims AI Is Already Monopolized, Hypes xAI

In a Twitter Spaces conversation Friday, an employee of Elon Musk’s new AI startup, xAI, said the quiet part loud: AI has a potential monopoly problem.

Kyle Kosic, who previously worked at OpenAI, said that the reason he joined xAI was because of concerns over monopolization in the AI industry.

Kosic shared his views on a Twitter Spaces meant to introduce xAI, a new AI company founded by Elon Musk with the goal “to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to the company’s website.

Little is known about Musk’s company, other than that the tech mogul has lured researchers in with equity promises that could reach nine figures — if his valuation of xAI at $20 billion proves accurate.

“The reason I'm particularly excited about xAI is that I think that the biggest danger of AI really is monopolization by, you know, a couple of entities,” said Kosic during the conversation.

“I think that when you involve the amount of capital that's required to train these massive AI models, that the incentives are not necessarily aligned with the rest of humanity,” Kosic said.

“I think that the chief way of really addressing that issue is introducing competition,” he added.

"I think we are competition," Twitter owner and xAI owner Elon Musk said during Friday's Twitter Space conversation.

"This kind of really embryonic at this point," Musk added. "It'll take us a minute to really get something useful."

Kosic said xAI offers “a unique opportunity for engineers to focus on the science, the engineering and the safety issues directly,” and not be sidetracked by politics or social issues that bleed into AI.

Beyond OpenAI, which has dominated the nascent market with the release of ChatGPT, other tech behemoths are jostling for dominance, including OpenAI’s main funder, Microsoft, as well as rivals Google and Meta.