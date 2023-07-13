Mozambique’s Ex-Finance Minster Ordered Held in New York Jail Over $2 Billion ‘Tuna Bond’ Fraud

A former finance minister of Mozambique pleaded not guilty Thursday in a $2 billion fraud scheme dubbed the "tuna bond scandal."

Manuel Chang was ordered held without bail during his arraignment in Brooklyn federal court.

"I find the evidence regarding his guilt on the face of it is strong," Judge Nicholas Garaufis said.

"He has the means to flee and he can seek to do it."

Garaufis added: "He knows people in Mozambique in high places."

In a court filing earlier Thursday, prosecutors said Chang posed a "serious risk of flight" because Mozambique doesn't have an extradition treaty with the U.S.

"Indeed, if released on bail, the defendant only has to walk into the permanent mission of Mozambique in Manhattan to potentially avoid prosecution,” they wrote.

Chang's court appearance came after he was extradited Wednesday from South Africa, where he was arrested in 2018.

Chang, who was Mozambique's finance minister from 2005 to 2015, is accused of pocketing at least $5 million in bribes tied to crooked, government-backed loans that were supposed to help boost the country's tuna-fishing industry.

The revelation of the debt in 2016 led the International Monetary Fund to withdraw its support for Mozambique, causing the country's currency to collapse and crashing the economy.

The scheme allegedly defrauded investors in the U.S. and elsewhere after parts of the loans were sold by issuer Credit Suisse.

In 2021, the Swiss bank agreed to pay about $475 million to American and British authorities to settle allegations of bribery and fraud.

Three former London-based Credit Suisse bankers also pleaded guilty in the case.

Chang, who was indicted in 2018, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Defense lawyer Adam Ford has said Chang "expects to be fully vindicated" of what he called the "baseless charges."

The lead defendant in the case, Jean Boustani, a former salesman for a Lebanese shipbuilding company, was acquitted in 2019 after testifying that he played no role in packaging the loans for investors.

Charges are pending against three other defendants, including two other former Mozambique officials.