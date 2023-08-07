Ex-Minneapolis Officer Gets Nearly 5 Years State Prison Time for Role in George Floyd’s Death

A Minnesota judge on Monday handed down an additional prison sentence of 57 months to Tou Thao, one of the four Minneapolis police officers to be sentenced for involvement in the 2020 death of George Floyd.

The nearly five-year sentence comes after Hennepin County judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter when he held back bystanders who looked on as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nine and a half minutes on May 25, 2020.

The added time is to be served simultaneously with a three and 1/2-year federal prison sentence Thao is currently serving.

Thao testified during his state trial that he was merely a "human traffic cone" during the altercation between Floyd and Minneapolis police, which went on to launch national protests against systemic racism and its relationship with law enforcement.

In his May ruling, Cahill wrote that Thao's actions separated Chauvin and two other former officers from the crowd of onlookers, thereby preventing bystanders — including an emergency medical technician — from providing medical aid to Floyd as cried "I can't breathe."

“There is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Thao’s actions were objectively unreasonable from the perspective of a reasonable police officer, when viewed under the totality of the circumstances,” Cahill wrote in the 177-page ruling.

He concluded: “Thao’s actions were even more unreasonable in light of the fact that he was under a duty to intervene to stop the other officers’ excessive use of force and was trained to render medical aid.”

Thao rejected a plea bargain in the state case against him, urging that doing so "would be lying" as he did not believe he did anything wrong.

Instead, Thao opted to have Cahill decide the case based on evidence from Chauvin’s 2021 murder trial and the federal civil rights trial in 2022 of Thao and former Officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

All three former officers were convicted in federal court. Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges in lieu of a second trial. Lane and Kueng pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommended a four-year sentence on the manslaughter count against Thao, although Cahill had the option to hand down a sentence between 41 and 57 months.

With Associated Press