Ex-Louisiana Priest Arrested for Allegedly Drugging, Molesting Male Tourists - The Messenger
Ex-Louisiana Priest Arrested for Allegedly Drugging, Molesting Male Tourists

Prosecutors said he laced the drinks of men in New Orleans' tourist-heavy French Quarter before molesting them

Ben Kesslen
Stephen Sauer pleaded guilty to 13 counts of sexual battery, nine counts of third-degree rap and other related charges.Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department

A former Catholic priest was sentenced to 25 years in a Louisiana prison on Friday after pleading guilty to drugging and molesting 17 men between 2019 and 2021.

Stephen Sauer, 61, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of sexual battery, nine counts of third-degree rape, 17 counts of video voyeurism and 16 misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs without prescriptions and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors said he laced the drinks of men in New Orleans' tourist-heavy French Quarter and then brought them to his home in Metairie, where he filmed himself molesting them. Most of his victims were tourists visiting New Orleans.

Police caught Sauer after he sent his computer in for repairs and a repairman unearthed scores of images that appeared to show him sexually assaulting his victims.  The repair shop contacted the police, who then reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson Parish authorities also said that Sauer shared the pictures without others and believe there could be dozens more victims they don’t yet know about. 

With The Associated Press.

