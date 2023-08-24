Ex-Cop is Suspected in Orange County Biker Bar Shooting that Left Three Dead; Mass Shooter also Dead

A retired police officer may have been behind a shooting Wednesday night that cut short the lives of three people while leaving six others seriously wounded, reports say.

The shooting unfolded just after 7:30 p.m. inside Cook's Corner Bar, a haunt frequented by bikers. Officers responded to the scene within minutes, and killed the gunman.

Police have not released the shooter's name or the identities of the victims.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the victims was unclear. Five of the victims taken to area hospitals had been shot. A motive, if known, has not been disclosed.

One of those injured in the shooting was Maria Snowling, according to her father, William Mosby.

Mosby told the Orange County Register he had initially heard Maria — going through a divorce with her husband — had been killed. He was "extremely relieved" to learn she was transported alive to a local hospital.

"Her friend in the bar said she was shot in the lower jaw," Mosby said.

The father said Marie and her friend attended the bar's weekly spaghetti feed — something she does every Wednesday night.

The Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times reported the gunman was a retired police officer with the Ventura Police Department, who worked at the agency from 1986 to 2014.

California State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, said in a statement that he was "devastated" to learn of the shooting.