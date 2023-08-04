Ex-Columbus Cop Indicted for Murder in Death of 20-Year-Old Donovan Lewis

A former Columbus, Ohio police officer with a lengthy history of violations was indicted Friday for the 2022 killing of Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man whose death sparked protests in Ohio's capital city last year.

Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis in his own home on August 30, 2022, while he and other police officers were serving him multiple arrest warrants.

A grand jury indicted Anderson on murder and reckless homicide charges, according to ABC 6.

Anderson and several uniformed officers arrived at Lewis’ home in the early morning last year with a warrant for his arrest stemming from domestic violence, assault, and weapons-related allegations.

Body camera footage released in the aftermath of Lewis’ death showed officers knocking on the door for several minutes before someone inside answered the door.

Two people in the apartment came outside and were detained by police. Lewis was still in his bedroom at the time, and police sent a K9 unit that included Anderson to his door. After opening the door, Anderson almost immediately shot Lewis, who was unarmed. Body-camera footage shows police handcuffing Lewis before rendering aid. He died shortly thereafter in the hospital.

In a press conference Friday, Rex Elliott, an attorney for Lewis’ family, said, "It's a great day because the criminal process has begun.”

"Donovan Lewis was given a death sentence, and it's time for Ricky Anderson to be held accountable," Elliott said. "The people on the other side of this process, they want people to delay; they want people to become numb."

Lewis’ mother Rebecca Duran praised the indictment, saying its delay was allowing Anderson "to get away" with her son's death.

"We were promised accountability. We were promised transparency. And now is the time to step up and do that," Duran said. "Bottom line is he should still be here, and I'll be grieving that for the rest of my life.”

Franklin County Prosecutors appointed special prosecutors to investigate the death. The nine-person grand jury’s decision was filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Friday morning, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Anderson’s attorneys Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens told the paper Friday that "this case is not about if Ricky Anderson made the decision to use deadly force, but why he made the decision to use deadly force.”

"As we progress through litigation, the evidence will show that it was because he was justified in doing so.”

Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9 Executive Vice President Brian Steel said in a statement following the indictment that “the grand jurors only hear the evidence the prosecutor wants it to hear.”

Steel said an "indictment is far easier to secure than a conviction, which may also explain why Franklin County Prosecutor Tyack appointed special prosecutors to this case — to save his office the embarrassment of another acquittal.”

In a separate statement, Columbus Public Safety Director Kate Pishotti called Lewis’ death a “tragedy" and said, “we must let this case work through the criminal justice system.”

Anderson, who retired from the force in March “in bad standing," has a lengthy record of policy violations, including for the use of a Taser in 2018, according to ABC 6. He had 10 civilian complaints, two of which were substantiated. He was also fired from the department and reinstated in 2004 for cashing checks for work he didn’t do. Criminal charges against him were dropped after he agreed to repay the checks cashed, ABC 6 said.

Anderson is expected to be arraigned early next week.