Ex-Coast Guard Leader Covered Up Investigation Into Sexual Assaults at Academy: CNN

'They didn’t want to have controversy under their leadership,' a congressional aide alleged the network in a bombshell report released Tuesday

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Admiral Karl Schultz (L) stands as he is installed as the Commandant of the US Coast Guard from Admiral Paul Zukunft (R) who is retiring during Change of Command ceremony at US Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC, June 1, 2018. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Top leaders in the U.S. Coast Guard reportedly suppressed reports of rapes and sexual assaults at its academy, according to a recent bombshell revelation by CNN released Tuesday.

The investigation dubbed "Operation Fouled Anchor" had already begun when Commandant Karl L. Schultz took charge in the summer of 2018. There were allegedly rapes and assaults reported from the 1980s all the way until 2006, according to the study.

Schultz and his deputy, Admiral Charles W. Ray, reportedly knew of the findings but allegedly didn’t act upon them even though investigators had intentions to disclose them to both lawmakers and Homeland Security, according to CNN.

Admiral Paul Zukunft, who was the Coast Guard’s leader before Schultz and prior to the conclusion of the investigation, allegedly said he planned to give Congressional leaders a briefing and even issue a public apology, but the investigation was still ongoing when he retired.

Zukunft reportedly briefed Schultz on the matter, and according to the CNN investigation, Schultz and his deputy tried to keep the matter silent as a way to perhaps make it go away.

“They knew. They read it. They signed off on it,” a congressional aide alleged to CNN. “It seems like the most logical reason is that they didn’t want to have controversy under their leadership.”

The Coast Guard Academy is located in New London, Connecticut.

