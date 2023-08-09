Ex-Coast Guard Leader Covered Up Investigation Into Sexual Assaults at Academy: CNN

Top leaders in the U.S. Coast Guard reportedly suppressed reports of rapes and sexual assaults at its academy, according to a recent bombshell revelation by CNN released Tuesday.
The investigation dubbed "Operation Fouled Anchor" had already begun when Commandant Karl L. Schultz took charge in the summer of 2018. There were allegedly rapes and assaults reported from the 1980s all the way until 2006, according to the study.
Schultz and his deputy, Admiral Charles W. Ray, reportedly knew of the findings but allegedly didn’t act upon them even though investigators had intentions to disclose them to both lawmakers and Homeland Security, according to CNN.
Admiral Paul Zukunft, who was the Coast Guard’s leader before Schultz and prior to the conclusion of the investigation, allegedly said he planned to give Congressional leaders a briefing and even issue a public apology, but the investigation was still ongoing when he retired.
- Secret Coast Guard Academy Report Shows History of Sexual Assaults, Cover-Ups
- UK McDonald’s Workers Allege Sexual Assault and Harassment: Report
- French Actor Nicolas Bedos Being Investigated on Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
- Conor McGregor Under Investigation in Alleged Sexual Assault at Miami Arena
- Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Accused of Sexual Assault by Fourth Woman
- Woman Found Alive and Well After Falling Into Water From 10th Deck of Cruise Ship, Coast Guard Investigating
Zukunft reportedly briefed Schultz on the matter, and according to the CNN investigation, Schultz and his deputy tried to keep the matter silent as a way to perhaps make it go away.
“They knew. They read it. They signed off on it,” a congressional aide alleged to CNN. “It seems like the most logical reason is that they didn’t want to have controversy under their leadership.”
The Coast Guard Academy is located in New London, Connecticut.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews