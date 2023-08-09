Ex-Coast Guard Leader Covered Up Investigation Into Sexual Assaults at Academy: CNN

Top leaders in the U.S. Coast Guard reportedly suppressed reports of rapes and sexual assaults at its academy, according to a recent bombshell revelation by CNN released Tuesday.

The investigation dubbed "Operation Fouled Anchor" had already begun when Commandant Karl L. Schultz took charge in the summer of 2018. There were allegedly rapes and assaults reported from the 1980s all the way until 2006, according to the study.

Schultz and his deputy, Admiral Charles W. Ray, reportedly knew of the findings but allegedly didn’t act upon them even though investigators had intentions to disclose them to both lawmakers and Homeland Security, according to CNN.

Admiral Paul Zukunft, who was the Coast Guard’s leader before Schultz and prior to the conclusion of the investigation, allegedly said he planned to give Congressional leaders a briefing and even issue a public apology, but the investigation was still ongoing when he retired.

Zukunft reportedly briefed Schultz on the matter, and according to the CNN investigation, Schultz and his deputy tried to keep the matter silent as a way to perhaps make it go away.

“They knew. They read it. They signed off on it,” a congressional aide alleged to CNN. “It seems like the most logical reason is that they didn’t want to have controversy under their leadership.”

The Coast Guard Academy is located in New London, Connecticut.