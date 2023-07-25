Ex-Boyfriend ‘Disgusted’ by Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Hoax Admission - The Messenger
Ex-Boyfriend ‘Disgusted’ by Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Hoax Admission

Thomar Latrell Simmons said he was 'blindsided with Carlee's actions'

Chris Harris
Thomar Latrell Simmons was "blindsided" by the "disgusting" actions of his ex-girlfriend, Carlee Russell, who came clean Monday, confirming she lied about being abducted earlier this month in Alabama.

"Carlee's actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty," starts an Instagram post from Simmons, posted Monday night.

"I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell," his statement continues. "Myself and my family's nature was to react in love, and genuine concern."

However, now that he knows definitely that Russell made up the story about her abduction, "We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation."

Monday's message is vastly different from the one Simmons posted to Instagram weeks ago, urging people to quit bullying her, and insisting she fought for her life for 48 hours.

Carlee Russell with boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell with her ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell SimmonsThomar Latrell Simmons/Instagram

Simmons said in Monday's post he's feeling "exactly like you all — blindsided with Carlee's actions." But with her admission comes closure, Simmons said. Now, he can move on from the entire ordeal.

Russell, 26, disappeared July 13 after calling 911 and saying she saw a child on the side of the road. When Hoover, Alabama, police arrived, she had vanished, abandoning her car and phone.

Police found no sign of the child.

Authorities conducted an extensive search for Russell, who arrived home on foot two days later and told law enforcement a story about her kidnapping and escape.

Russell's lawyer read a statement Monday, saying she "apologizes" to everyone who volunteered to help search for her, as well as the Hoover Police Department, and her friends and family. "Carlee asks for your forgiveness and prayers," the lawyer said.

Officials are mulling criminal charges against Russell, The Messenger has previously reported.

