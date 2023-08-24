Ex Boyfriend Convicted of Murdering Police Detective After Breaking Into Her Home With AR-15

The ex-boyfriend of an Alabama police detective has been convicted of murder after breaking into her home with an AR-15 rifle, shooting her and firing at a male guest — a month after she got a restraining order against him.

Brandon Deshawn Webster, 28, was found guilty on two counts of capital murder on Tuesday, in connection to the 2020 fatal shooting of Montgomery officer Tanisha Pughsley.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Webster killed Pughsley, 27, while she was off-duty in her home on July 6, 2020. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Webster went through the back door of Pughsley’s home with an AR-style rifle and opened fire on her and a guest, NBC News affiliate WSFA reported.

While the guest was able to escape the house on foot after a struggle over the weapon, Pughsley was fatally shot in the chest, Bailey said.

Per court records, Webster was ordered to stay away from Pughsley weeks before the domestic dispute that led to her death.

According to the Associated Press, Pughsley was granted a restraining order against Webster in June 2020 for stalking, threats and harassment. Pughsley said that Webster would unexpectedly come to her house and in at least one incident physically attacked her.

Montgomery police officer Tanisha Pughsley was murderd by ex-boyfriend Brandon Webster in July 2020. Webster was convicted of murder in August 2023. Montgomery Police Department

Webster was convicted with one count for killing Pughsley while a protection order was in place and another for killing her during a burglary.

He was also convicted of attempted assault for shooting at another man, the guest, who was in Pughsley’s home at the time of her death.

“My Office is dedicated to bringing to justice those who needlessly take the lives of innocent victims. This case was particularly important to me because the victim was a beloved member of our law enforcement community,” Bailey said in a statement following the conviction.

Bailey continued: “Det. Pughsley, like many of us who choose this profession, was committed to helping our citizens on and off duty, especially our children. She left an indelible mark on all who knew her and accomplished so much during her four years on the police force. It is tragic that her life, one filled with so much promise, was so senselessly and violently cut short. I pray her family can find some peace knowing that Brandon Webster will spend the rest of his life behind bars with ZERO possibility of ever getting out.”

Originally from Chicago, Pughsley moved to Alabama for college, earning a criminal justice degree from Alabama State University. According to Bailey, the 27-year-old had been with the Montgomery Police Department for four years and volunteered by mentoring young girls at the Sequel Group Home in Montgomery.