The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Murder of Nurse Patrice Wilson Who Was Kidnapped From Work

    Police are looking into the 2011 disappearance of another ex-girlfriend of the suspect.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Detroit Police Department

    Detroit Police say nurse Patrice Wilson was kidnapped from work and killed. Now her ex-boyfriend is under arrest.

    Kammer Miller, 36, is jailed on murder charges.

    Wilson, 29,  was kidnapped from Detroit Receiving Hospital on Saturday morning during her shift. Her body was found on Mother's Day in the trunk of her car at an apartment complex, WXYZ reported.

    29-year-old nurse Patrice Wilson
    Read More

    "She was sweet, you know? In the short time I knew her.. she did her job. She went home to her kid and her family," another nurse told WXYZ.

    Police say Miller has a long criminal history for guns, drugs and assault.

    "He is a violent person. He has a significant criminal history and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

    Miller is also now being investigated in the 2011 disappearance of his former girlfriend Bianca Green, according to FOX 2.

    Wilson’s co-workers have started a GoFundMe to help care for her 7-year-old son and create a scholarship fund.

    Nicole Rice stated:  “As our colleague & friend, Patrice Wilson may be gone from this Earth, but her legendary memory will forever live on - in our minds & in our hearts.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.