Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Murder of Nurse Patrice Wilson Who Was Kidnapped From Work

Detroit Police say nurse Patrice Wilson was kidnapped from work and killed. Now her ex-boyfriend is under arrest.
Kammer Miller, 36, is jailed on murder charges.
Wilson, 29, was kidnapped from Detroit Receiving Hospital on Saturday morning during her shift. Her body was found on Mother's Day in the trunk of her car at an apartment complex, WXYZ reported.
"She was sweet, you know? In the short time I knew her.. she did her job. She went home to her kid and her family," another nurse told WXYZ.
Police say Miller has a long criminal history for guns, drugs and assault.
"He is a violent person. He has a significant criminal history and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well," Detroit Police Chief James White said.
Miller is also now being investigated in the 2011 disappearance of his former girlfriend Bianca Green, according to FOX 2.
Wilson’s co-workers have started a GoFundMe to help care for her 7-year-old son and create a scholarship fund.
Nicole Rice stated: “As our colleague & friend, Patrice Wilson may be gone from this Earth, but her legendary memory will forever live on - in our minds & in our hearts.”
