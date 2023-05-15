Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Kidnapping, Death of Detroit Nurse

The ex-boyfriend of Patrice Wilson, a Detroit nurse who was kidnapped and later found dead in the trunk of her own SUV, has been arrested following a short police search.

Police told Click on Detriot that Jamere Miller has been taken into custody for the death of Wilson, 29, who was also the mother of a young child.

Wilson was allegedly kidnapped by Miller, who was wearing a disguise, at the end of her shift in the hospital parking lot early Saturday, according to police. Her body was discovered the next day.

Police said Sunday they were searching for Miller, 36, who they believed to be armed and dangerous.

“We got a call this morning saying that they had picked him up,” Wilson’s grandmother, Pamela Golden, told Click on Detroit. “We’re so happy about that. Now we’ve got to go forward. There’s still a lot more questions that need to be asked.”

Police have not provided further details about the arrest, and did not return a request for comment from The Messenger.

WIlson’s mother Roslind Livingston had called on her neighbors Sunday to help police find her daughter’s killer.

“I need the streets to talk,” she said. "We need to find the person who killed Patrice, so she can have justice. It’s Mother’s Day, and she is not here to be with her son. Her son cannot hold her and say, ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ today. That bothers me.”



