Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: Expert
Beech leaf disease is reportedly affecting the genus of deciduous trees across 12 states in America and beyond
Beech trees across North America are in dire straits thanks to microscopic worms, and one expert says that it’s too late to stop it.
Beech leaf disease (BLD) is reportedly affecting the genus of deciduous trees across 12 states in America. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the disease is associated with a particular species of “nematode,” or parasitic roundworms.
That species is called Litylenchus crenatae mccannii and is unique in that it is the only nematode reported to attack large forest trees, with others mostly sticking to underground crops and roots.
The disease is fatal, and perhaps more concerningly, new. New York DEC says that information about the disease’s source and how it spreads “is still unknown.”
- Residents Use Mattress to Safely Catch Black Bear Falling ‘Butt First’ from Tree
- Man Convicted of Killing Black Bear and Cub After Neighboring Airbnb Guests Film Backyard Incident
- Black Bear Sighted Wandering the Streets of Washington D.C.
- Japan Will Spend Billions To Boost Its Birth Rate
- Is this the future of Christmas trees?
- Scientists Induce Natural ‘Virgin Births’ in Animals for the First Time
Dan Poole, a licensed arborist in Connecticut, told WTNH News that he has “not seen a beech tree uninfected.” Poole says that the rapid spread of the disease in beech trees in the state has both arborists and scientists stunned.
“They first suspected that it was carried by birds landing on branches, or chipmunks, or squirrels, but now, they don’t know why or how it is spreading so rapidly,” Poole told WTNH News. “There is expected to be a 100 percent mortality rate of every beech tree in Connecticut, every beech tree in the northeast and North America.”
The worms spread into the beech trees and settle in the leaves, destroying them. Without leaves, the trees cannot photosynthesize and will die. Poole says he believes that while some may be racing towards finding a cure, it’s already too late.
“Something has to get sucked into the vascular system of these trees to get into the leaves,” Poole reportedly explained. “The problem is, by the time scientists come up with a cure and it’s approved by the FDA, all the trees are going to be dead.”
NBC News reports that beech trees are considered a “foundational species” in North American forests. The trees produce nuts that are high in fat and a favorite of black bears. Black bear birth rates are linked to healthy American beech forests according to studies cited by NBC News.
New York DEC says that beech trees are among the most predominant types of tree in the state and that “beech is particularly valued in the forest for hosting nesting sites and providing nuts for birds, black bears, and other wildlife.” The department urges residents to report BLD they discover and to not use infected wood for firewood.
Poole also suggests that people who have beech trees in their backyard check on them and have them possibly removed before they die and fall over, potentially damaging property or even people.
