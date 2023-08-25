Evacuations Ordered After Fire Breaks Out at Louisiana Marathon Petroleum Refinery

Louisiana residents living within two miles of a St. John the Baptist Parish petroleum plant have been ordered to evacuate their homes Friday after a fire broke out at the refinery.

The fire at the Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville is still not under control, four hours after it started. Officials said it began before 7 a.m. local time, officials said. Large plumes of thick black smoke were seen bellowing out of the facility for much of the morning.

Hours later, Parish President Jaclyn Hotard issued an Emergency Declaration as well as a Mandatory Evacuation for those living within a two-mile radius of the refinery site.

"Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders are currently responding to a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville, Louisiana, refinery," reads a statement from the Ohio-based company.

Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture found in crude oil, and is used an industrial solvent.

"The release and fire are contained within the refinery's property and there have been no injuries," the statement adds. "As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made."

Officials said during a press conference Friday two schools were also evacuated due to the fumes, which could pose a hazard when inhaled.

"As always, our main priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, our neighbors within our surrounding community, first responders, and to limit environmental impact," the statement continues, adding an "investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release."

Shelters have been set up at East St. John Preparatory Academy Gym on Ory Drive in LaPlace, East St. John High School Gymnasium on Wildcat Drive, also in LaPlace, and West St. John High School in Edgard.

No one has been reported injured.

Local high school football games have not been cancelled yet, but officials did comment at the press conference that they are reassessing the situation every minute.

Officials could not say for how long the fire is expected to burn.