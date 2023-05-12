The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Eurovision Denies Request from Ukraine’s Zelensky to Address Audience During Finale

    Chris Harris
    The European Broadcasting Union has rejected a bid by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to directly address the viewers tuning in for Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest season finale.

    In a statement issued Thursday, the EBU noted the annual international song competition is non-political in nature.

    The contest, according to the statement, is "governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation," including keeping the widely watched show free from politics.

    "This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the Contest," the statement adds.

    Read More

    "The request by Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event," continues the statement.

    Ukraine won the competition last year, and was supposed to host it this year. However, in light of the ongoing military conflict with Russia, the decision was made by the union to move the show from Ukraine's public broadcaster UA:PBC to the BBC.

    The show took special steps this year to ensure "that Ukraine, its music, its culture, and its creativity would feature strongly throughout all three live shows."

    The statement notes that "no fewer than 11 Ukrainian artists, including last year's winners Kalush Orchestra, will be performing, or featuring in either the Semi-Finals or Grand Final."

    It was revealed last year that Russia would not be allowed to participate in the contest this year.

    "The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the producers said last year in a statement.

