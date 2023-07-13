Europe Roasts Under ‘Cerberus’ Heat Wave, Named for Monster in Dante’s Inferno
A 44-year-old Italian worker died in the heat while painting road markings
In Rome, tourists collapsed outside the Colosseum. Ambulances were on standby at the Acropolis in Athens. And ground temperatures in Spain hit 140 degrees.
Europe is in the grip of a broiling heat wave that Italian meteorologists have named Cerberus for the three-headed monster who guards the gates of Hell in Dante’s Inferno.
“The Earth has a high fever and Italy is feeling it firsthand,” Luca Mercalli, head of the Italian Meteorological Society, told CNN.
The punishing weather had officials on alert across southern Europe. European researchers earlier this year estimated that as many as 61,000 people may have died in a 2022 summer heatwave.
Heat map images from the European Union’s Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite showed parts of the Spanish highlands in black, indicating ground temperatures of 60 degrees Celsius, or 140 Fahrenheit. Air temperatures – the heat experienced by humans – were at 43 Celsius, or 109.4 Fahrenheit, in parts of Spain and Greece.
- 113 Million Americans Under Extreme Heat Alert
- Italian Hospitals See Return to Covid-Era Admission Levels, This Time for Heat Exhaustion
- Pressure Cooker: Temps Under ‘Heat Dome’ to Intensify This Weekend
- Iran Declares 2-Day Holiday Over Extreme Heat
- Athens Closes Acropolis as Europe Wilts Under Heatwave
In Italy, a 44-year-old worker collapsed and died while painting road markings in the northern town of Lodi, and officials issued red alert warnings for cities including Rome, Florence, Bologna and Perugia.
Greece suspended work hours from 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in heat-risk areas and asked vulnerable people to work from home.
In eastern France, officials reduced the operation of two nuclear reactors after river temperatures were forecast to rise–triggering restrictions on the amount of heated water the plants can safely discharge without affecting freshwater ecosystems.
It won’t get better anytime soon, weather experts said.
"Next week there will be an even stronger heat wave than this one,” Luca Lombroso, a meteorologist from the AMPRO group in Italy, told Reuters.
“Some values in the central south will be really freaky."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews