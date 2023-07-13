Europe Roasts Under ‘Cerberus’ Heat Wave, Named for Monster in Dante’s Inferno - The Messenger
Europe Roasts Under ‘Cerberus’ Heat Wave, Named for Monster in Dante’s Inferno

A 44-year-old Italian worker died in the heat while painting road markings

Dan Morrison
In Rome, tourists collapsed outside the Colosseum. Ambulances were on standby at the Acropolis in Athens. And ground temperatures in Spain hit 140 degrees.

Europe is in the grip of a broiling heat wave that Italian meteorologists have named Cerberus for the three-headed monster who guards the gates of Hell in Dante’s Inferno.

“The Earth has a high fever and Italy is feeling it firsthand,” Luca Mercalli, head of the Italian Meteorological Society, told CNN.

The punishing weather had officials on alert across southern Europe. European researchers earlier this year estimated that as many as 61,000 people may have died in a 2022 summer heatwave.  

Heat map images from the European Union’s Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite showed parts of the Spanish highlands in black, indicating ground temperatures of 60 degrees Celsius, or 140 Fahrenheit. Air temperatures – the heat experienced by humans – were at 43 Celsius, or 109.4 Fahrenheit, in parts of Spain and Greece.

A heat map shows the Land Surface Temperature in some areas of Spain exceeded 60°C, as highlighted in this data visualization from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer instrument. European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery

In Italy, a 44-year-old worker collapsed and died while painting road markings in the northern town of Lodi, and officials issued red alert warnings for cities including Rome, Florence, Bologna and Perugia.

Greece suspended work hours from 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in heat-risk areas and asked vulnerable people to work from home.

In eastern France, officials reduced the operation of two nuclear reactors after river temperatures were forecast to rise–triggering restrictions on the amount of heated water the plants can safely discharge without affecting freshwater ecosystems. 

It won’t get better anytime soon, weather experts said.

"Next week there will be an even stronger heat wave than this one,” Luca Lombroso, a meteorologist from the AMPRO group in Italy, told Reuters

“Some values in the central south will be really freaky."

