UK police drug commanded used ‘before breakfast’ and was ‘never sober at home’: nurse

Commander Julian Bennett of the Metropolitan Police Department in London has been accused of gross misconduct for his repeated use of controlled substances.
Bennet was allegedly “never sober” at home, according to Sheila Gomes, a nurse who previously lived with Bennet.
Gomes told the tribunal Bennett had a “really serious” cannabis addiction and compared his flat to “an Amsterdam coffee shop.” Gomes professed the officer used drugs early in the morning before he ate breakfast and left for work.
As a commander for territorial policing, the officer wrote the Met’s drug strategy from 2017-2021 and has served in the force since 1976.
- Anti-Cannabis Groups File Lawsuit to Overturn Legalization in New York
- Recovering Drug Addict Told by Judge She’ll Never Be Rehabilitated Returns to His Courtroom as Successful Lawyer
- Los Angeles Police Bust Drug Lab Disguised as Pizza Shop
- Utah Mom’s Claim Husband ‘Never’ Used Drugs ‘Abruptly Changed’ After She Was Accused of Killing Him With Fentanyl
- Scotland Calls for the Decriminalization of All Recreational Drugs
Bennett also reportedly took magic mushrooms and LSD on vacation in France and at a party, respectively, per The Independent.
Bennett is also facing gross misconduct charges for refusing to provide a urine sample and lying about why he refused the sample. Bennet told officers he had been taking CBD to treat facial palsy, stating he was concerned the CBD would reveal a positive result for cannabis in the test.
Mark Ley-Morgan, a UK barrister representing the Metropolitan Department, said Bennett's excuse was “nonsensical” because the CBD reading would yield a lower reading than if Bennet had been using cannabis recreationally.
Bennett refused to take the drug test after it was authorized on July 20, 2020, and he said he would resign, but he did not. He denies all allegations and has been suspended on full pay since July 2021.
If the allegations are found to be true, Bennett could face permanent dismissal from the force. The tribunal is estimated to last through this week.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News