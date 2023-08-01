UK police drug commanded used ‘before breakfast’ and was ‘never sober at home’: nurse

Commander Julian Bennett of the Metropolitan Police Department in London has been accused of gross misconduct for his repeated use of controlled substances.

Bennet was allegedly “never sober” at home, according to Sheila Gomes, a nurse who previously lived with Bennet.

Gomes told the tribunal Bennett had a “really serious” cannabis addiction and compared his flat to “an Amsterdam coffee shop.” Gomes professed the officer used drugs early in the morning before he ate breakfast and left for work.

As a commander for territorial policing, the officer wrote the Met’s drug strategy from 2017-2021 and has served in the force since 1976.

Bennett also reportedly took magic mushrooms and LSD on vacation in France and at a party, respectively, per The Independent.

Bennett is also facing gross misconduct charges for refusing to provide a urine sample and lying about why he refused the sample. Bennet told officers he had been taking CBD to treat facial palsy, stating he was concerned the CBD would reveal a positive result for cannabis in the test.

Mark Ley-Morgan, a UK barrister representing the Metropolitan Department, said Bennett's excuse was “nonsensical” because the CBD reading would yield a lower reading than if Bennet had been using cannabis recreationally.

Bennett refused to take the drug test after it was authorized on July 20, 2020, and he said he would resign, but he did not. He denies all allegations and has been suspended on full pay since July 2021.

If the allegations are found to be true, Bennett could face permanent dismissal from the force. The tribunal is estimated to last through this week.