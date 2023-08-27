Ethnic Studies Professor Claiming to be Native American Resigns to Avoid Investigation Into Her Heritage

Andrea Smith, an ethnic studies professor at the University of California, Riverside, agreed to retire from her role following years of questions about her ethnic identification.

According to The New York Times, Smith signed a retirement agreement with the school in January, sidestepping a possible investigation into her background.

In August, 2022, thirteen faculty members signed on to a complaint against her for violating academic integrity and accusing her of falsely claiming Native American ancestry.

Smith's scholarship includes work focused on Native American issues, with publications including Native Americans and the Christian Right: The Gendered Politics of Unlikely Alliances in 2008 and Conquest: Sexual Violence and American Indian Genocide in 2005.

But Smith has faced accusations of faking her Native American heritage since at least 2008, when a column in Indian Country Today noted that she was not officially enrolled with any tribe.

Nick Estes, a Lower Brule Sioux Tribe member, posted a portion of Smith’s termination agreement to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, noting that Smith agreed to avoid identifying as Native American during the rest of her time at the school, except when disclosing "her opinion on her Native American Heritage."

Andrea Smith signed an agreement in January allowing her to leave the university quietly without an investigation into the complaints that accused her of falsely identifying as Native American. University of California, Riverside

"The negotiated separation agreement brings a timely conclusion to Professor Smith’s continued employment with the university," John D. Warren, a university spokesman, said in a written statement to the New York Times.

The agreement also allows the university to avoid legal proceedings that usually result from terminating tenured professors.

Smith is able to continue teaching through August 2024 and will still receive her retirement benefits.

Smith’s colleagues said that even though she has acknowledged why she’s being asked to resign, she’s never shown signs of remorse for possibly deceiving others.

“She deflects, angles and wriggles — and here it is again,” Philip Deloria, a professor at Harvard who studies Native American history and was Smith’s former colleague, told The Times.

Though she’s agreed to resign, she still alleges that she is Cherokee and said she was a victim of “violent identity policing” in 2015.

“I have always been, and will always be Cherokee,” she wrote in a statement obtained by the newspaper. “I have consistently identified myself based on what I knew to be true.”

Gerald Clarke, a professor in the ethnic studies department at UC Riverside, said he felt inclined to sign on to the faculty complaint because of the harm false identity claims have on tribal communities.

“Identities are one of the last things we have that are precious and that we have control over,” Clarke, a member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, told the New York Times.