ESPN Commentator Collapses on Air Just Before Soccer Kick-Off in California - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

ESPN Commentator Collapses on Air Just Before Soccer Kick-Off in California

Shaka Hislop fell into his co-host as he fell to the ground

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

There were frightening moments when an ESPN soccer analyst collapsed on live TV before a match at the Rose Bowl in California.

Shaka Hislop, 54, was broadcasting with co-host Dan Thomas when he stumbled backward, then went forward, bumped Thomas and collapsed to the ground.

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop collapsed during a broadcast on Sunday.
ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop collapsed during a broadcast on Sunday.ESPN

Thomas immediately called for medical help before the broadcast cut away to a commercial break.

Read More

The incident took place minutes before the kickoff of AC Milan’s match against Real Madrid. The temperature was in the mid-80s but it was unclear if that played a role in the collapse.

Thomas later gave a positive update on Hislop’s condition at halftime.

“It’s good news,” Thomas said. “He’s conscious, he’s talking.”

“We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK,” he added.

Hislop is a retired goalkeeper who spent the majority of his career in the top division in England.

Many wellwishers sent him positive messages on Twitter, including the Newcastle City Council.

“Wishing you all the best Shaka!” the tweet read.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.