ESPN Commentator Collapses on Air Just Before Soccer Kick-Off in California
Shaka Hislop fell into his co-host as he fell to the ground
There were frightening moments when an ESPN soccer analyst collapsed on live TV before a match at the Rose Bowl in California.
Shaka Hislop, 54, was broadcasting with co-host Dan Thomas when he stumbled backward, then went forward, bumped Thomas and collapsed to the ground.
Thomas immediately called for medical help before the broadcast cut away to a commercial break.
The incident took place minutes before the kickoff of AC Milan’s match against Real Madrid. The temperature was in the mid-80s but it was unclear if that played a role in the collapse.
Thomas later gave a positive update on Hislop’s condition at halftime.
“It’s good news,” Thomas said. “He’s conscious, he’s talking.”
“We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK,” he added.
Hislop is a retired goalkeeper who spent the majority of his career in the top division in England.
Many wellwishers sent him positive messages on Twitter, including the Newcastle City Council.
“Wishing you all the best Shaka!” the tweet read.
