Nearly a year after a group of escaped water buffaloes trampled their garden and fell into their pool, a retired England couple has finally been reimbursed for the damage.

“When my wife went to make the morning tea, she glanced out of the kitchen window and saw eight buffaloes in the pool,” Andy Smith told the Guardian of the wild scene that played out on a sleepy Sunday morning in July 2022. “She called 999 and was told the fire brigade doesn’t accept hoax calls.”

The water buffaloes in the Essex couple’s new pool were among 18 that escaped a nearby 'rare breeds' farm. Eight of them fell into the pool, spooking the rest and sending them stampeding through the couple’s fence and garden.

Smith said that authorities eventually took the call seriously and responded, only to initially set off one of the beasts further.

“When they arrived, one of the buffaloes, spooked by their hi-vis jackets, headed straight at them,” he told the Guardian.

After falling into the pool, the buffaloes struggled to get out on their own.

“Buffaloes are top-heavy and the porcelain tiles round the pool were slippery so they lost their grip and once they were in they couldn’t get out again,” he said. “The previous afternoon, we had had hosted a pool party for our young grandchildren and their friends. If the invasion had happened hours earlier, it could have been very serious.”

With the help of the farmer, the buffaloes were ultimately rounded up unharmed. But by that point, they’d done nearly 25,000 pounds — about $31,000 — in damage to the retirees’ property, they said.

For the next 10 months, they battled their insurance company for the full sum, most of which went toward patching up the pool, they said.

“This pool was our retirement luxury bought when I sold the business, which I’d spent years building up,” Smith told the Guardian. “It was earned by a lot of sweat and toil, but after the buffaloes’ swim it was leaking 75 gallons a day and was unusable.”

After the outlet contacted the insurer, NFU Mutual, they agreed to cover the full cost.