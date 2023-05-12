The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Escaped Prisoner Caught Wearing Women’s Clothes, While Alleged Killer Remains on Loose

    Officials announced that Nasir Grant was arrested in North Philadelphia Thursday night. Police continue searching for Ameen Hurst, charged with killing four people.

    Published |Updated
    Diane Herbst
    US Marshalls Service

    One of the two men who escaped from a Philadelphia jail over the weekend was arrested Thursday evening dressed in women's clothing, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

    Nasir Grant, 24, who’d been held on drug and gun charges, was caught in North Philadelphia while “wearing full female Muslim garb and a head covering” when he came out of a residence under surveillance, U.S. Marshals Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark told ABC 6.

    Meanwhile, police are still searching for Ameen Hurst, 18, who had been jailed and accused of killing four people in 2020 and 2021 and leaving two others critically wounded, per multiple outlets.

    Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst
    Nasir Grant, 24 (left) and Ameen Hurst, 18 Credit: Philadelphia Corrections
    On Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Xianni Stalling in connection with her alleged role in the escape. She’s been charged with criminal conspiracy, escape, hindering apprehension and criminal use of a communication facility, CNN reports.

    She is being held on $500,000 bail, per CNN.

    Xianni Stalling
    Xianni Stalling Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

    Grant and Hurst escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center Sunday around 8:30 p.m. by going through a hole in a fence and then climbing over two barbed wire fences, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

    The duo had cut the hole in the fence to escape, according to CBS News.

    Prison staffers conducted three headcounts between Sunday night and Monday morning, but didn’t notice the pair were missing until Monday afternoon, CNN reports.

    According to WPVI Action News, which cites a correctional officers union representative in its report, the pair could have been overlooked due to a lack of staffing at the correctional facility.

    Officials say Hurst is dangerous, with family and Philadelphia community members fearful for his possible return to the area, Fox 29 reports.

    City officials and the U.S. Marshal’s Service are offering a combined $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

