Escaped Inmate Who Sparked Manhunt Caught Hiding Inside Clothes Dryer

A South Carolina woman found herself back in jail after a fleeting taste of freedom, culminating in an unconventional hideout.

Megan Marie Hickman was incarcerated on a shoplifting charge before being transferred to a local hospital for a medical issue on Monday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

While at the hospital, the 32-year-old was accompanied to the bathroom by a nurse. Shortly afterward, authorities determined she had escaped.

Megan Marie Hickman and Anthony Robert Wright-Post Florence County Detention Center

Immediately, deputies started a search for the fugitive. Hickman was later discovered "hiding in a clothes dryer" in a Coward, South Carolina residence.

Subsequent to her discovery, she was rearrested and charged with escape, in addition to her initial shoplifting charge.

Anthony Robert Wright-Post, 29, was also arrested and charged with aiding in the escape and was detained in the Florence County Jail.