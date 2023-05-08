Escaped African Antelope Returns to Zoo After Freedom Roaming Massachusetts

After a five-week escapade through Massachusetts, a one-horned antelope named Mary has been safely captured and returned to Lupa Zoo in Ludlow.

Local authorities and Wally Lupa, the zoo's director of animal care, had been tracking Mary for weeks. On the night of her capture, she was seen with several deer she had seemingly befriended during her adventure, according to a Facebook post from the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.

"Last night, I had an eye on her," said Lupa. "I was able to bring her in using a live camera, a 100-foot rope, and a trailer."

Mary, who has only one horn due to a birth defect, escaped after a storm damaged the fencing around her enclosure. Various organizations, including the United States Department of Agriculture, Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife, and local environmental police, worked together to ensure her safe return.

Source: Lupa Zoo Facebook page

Lupa explained that antelopes are particularly challenging to track since they need just 10 minutes of sleep at a time, possess hypersensitive sight and hearing, and are resistant to tranquilizers.

"It was like something out of a movie," Lupa remarked. "Maybe tonight, I can finally sleep well and in my own bed."

Now back at the zoo, Mary is readjusting to life with her mate. The zoo invites patrons to visit her in person.