Eruption of Mount Etna Lights Nighttime Skies Over Sicily

Tens of thousands of travelers had to deal with flight delays or cancellations

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
lava erupts from Mount Etna on August 14, 2023 in Catania, Italy.

Mount Etna erupted on Sunday, spectacularly lighting up the night skies of Sicily.

Italian officials closed Catania airport due to the eruption.  Flights were due to resume on Monday afternoon.

Catania is a top Italian tourist destination.

Tens of thousands of travelers had flights diverted, delayed or canceled, the Independent reported.

The mayor of Catania banned the use of motorcycles and bicycles for 48 hours due to areas of the city being covered with a layer of volcanic ash.

In a release on the government website, officials noted that the cleanup of the ash was underway.

The volcano is on the east coast of Sicily.  The 11,000-foot peak is the highest in the southern Alps.

It often erupts, but generally causes no damage.

