    Erdogan’s Campaign Rhetoric Blamed For Post-Election Stabbing Death

    Opposition leaders say Erdogan planted "seeds of hatred" that led to the killing

    Dan Morrison
    A member of a Turkish opposition party was stabbed to death Sunday night during celebrations over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection, officials and local media said, just hours after Erdogan declared victory in Sunday's runoff vote.

    Ulaş Tepe, mayor of the Black Sea town of Ordu Gülyalı, blamed Erdogan’s divisive rhetoric for the murder of Erhan Kurt, a member of the right-wing IYI Party. 

    “My dear elder Erhan Kurt was brutally murdered in the middle of the street by those who turned an election celebration into atrocities as if they had won a war,” Tepe said on Twitter. “Elections are won or lost, the important thing is to be able to continue our daily lives with our neighbors humanely. Let's fight without planting the seeds of hatred and grudges in society.” No arrests were reported. 

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters at AK Party headquarters on May 15, 2023 in Ankara, Turkey.
    Burak Kara/Getty Images
    Erdogan cruised to victory in the second-round of national elections Sunday, extending his rule over Turkey into a third decade despite increasingly authoritarian policies, a botched response to an earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people, and a teetering economy. 

    Challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party coalition called his loss, with 47.9% of the votes to Erdogan's 52.1%, "the most unfair election in years." 

    "All the means of the state were laid at the feet of one man," Kilicdaroglu said.

    In victory speeches in Ankara, the capital, and Istanbul, Turkey’s commercial and cultural center, Erdogan spoke of unity while also bashing the opposition as supporters of terrorism and gay rights. LGBTQ Turks, he said, would not “infiltrate” his party, known by the acronym AKP, or its allies. 

    Opposition politicians said the president’s harsh tone was to blame for the stabbing death of Kurt.

    “Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, you said 'we took note,' you said 'we will hold you accountable,'” Cemal Enginyurt, a local politician, told local media. “Emrah Kurt was martyred by AKP gangs tonight because of your dirty language…How will you account for this young man's children?”

    Erdogan's ruling party had no immediate comment.

    Steven A. Cook, a Turkey expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the Associated Press that Erdogan, his victory secure, would now likely “move the goal post” and extract new concessions from the U.S. before allowing Sweden to join NATO. 

    World leaders congratulate Erdogan

    World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin sent messages congratulating Erdogan on his victory.

    While Biden emphasized Turkey’s role as a member of the NATO military alliance in a Sunday tweet, Putin highlighted Erdogan’s independent streak, which has vexed his Western allies. Amid a raft of economic sanctions on Russia by the U.S., the European Union, and Japan, Turkey has extended its commercial ties–while also supplying drones and other arms to Ukraine.

    "Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election," Biden wrote on Twitter, adding, "I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges." Putin saluted his "dear friend," calling the victory  "a natural result of your selfless work” towards “an independent foreign policy," Reuters reported.

