Erdogan Declares Victory in Turkey Runoff Election

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in the runoff election for the Turkish presidency on Sunday, keeping him in office for another five years.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Erdogan defeated Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, a veteran of Turkish politics and leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP).

Erdogan won 52% of the vote, according to unofficial results from state-run Anadolu Agency.

“We have completed the second round of presidential election with the favour of our nation,” said Erdogan, addressing supporters outside his home in Istanbul.

"Turkey has won today," the president added.

This comes two weeks after the first round of voting on May 14 did not determine a winner.

Erdogan received congratulations on social media from other world leaders.

"My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory," tweeted Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar.

"Congratulations to President Erdogan on his unquestionable election victory," tweeted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The president had previously come out on top in the first round of the election, winning 49.5% of the votes, compared to 44.9% for Kılıçdaroğlu. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party also won a majority in parliament in the first round of the elections.

Erdogan had held a stronger majority over Kilicdaroglu prior to the first round of voting but faced criticism for his handling of the economy, as well as his response to a catastrophic earthquake in February.

Erdogan’s opponent Kılıçdaroğlu was backed by a coalition of six parties and promised a more inclusive future for Turkey – through his platform has shifted in a more nationalist direction.



