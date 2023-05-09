Entrepreneur’s Fake Elon Musk Angers Party Guests Who Were Promised Real Billionaire

Gary Kong, a Chinese entrepreneur in New York, had an Elon Musk impersonator appear at his magazine launch party last month. It did not go over well.
The party was advertised as an “Elon Musk launch cover appearance party” to launch Kong’s new publication, Wall St Magazine. Musk was featured on the cover of the magazine's first edition.
Over 100 guests reportedly got there early to wait to see Musk. Two and a half hours later, an Elon Musk impersonator appeared, surrounded by bodyguards.
The April 27 event, held at the ritzy James New York Hotel, was primarily attended by Chinese guests. After the impersonator left, the crowd began to realize the man did not look or sound like Musk, according to the South China Morning Post.
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- Elon Musk Loses Court Fight to Drop SEC ‘Muzzle’ on Tweets
- What’s next for Elon Musk vs. Twitter? Lawyers break down the latest ruling and who it favors.
- Elon Musk Defends MrBeast: People Shouldn’t be Attacked ‘for Doing Good’
- Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC Amid Reports She Will Become Twitter CEO
Kong told the Post that the invitations had never guaranteed an appearance by Musk, and said the guests “probably didn’t understand” when they introduced the impersonator as “entertainment.” He also said that another investor had brought the fake Musk, not him.
One guest posted a video on Chinese social media and said “Chinese people deceiving Chinese people is too much,” reported the Post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics