Entrepreneur’s Fake Elon Musk Angers Party Guests Who Were Promised Real Billionaire

Gary Kong, a Chinese entrepreneur in New York, had an Elon Musk impersonator appear at his magazine launch party last month. It did not go over well.

The party was advertised as an “Elon Musk launch cover appearance party” to launch Kong’s new publication, Wall St Magazine. Musk was featured on the cover of the magazine's first edition.

Over 100 guests reportedly got there early to wait to see Musk. Two and a half hours later, an Elon Musk impersonator appeared, surrounded by bodyguards.

The April 27 event, held at the ritzy James New York Hotel, was primarily attended by Chinese guests. After the impersonator left, the crowd began to realize the man did not look or sound like Musk, according to the South China Morning Post.

Kong told the Post that the invitations had never guaranteed an appearance by Musk, and said the guests “probably didn’t understand” when they introduced the impersonator as “entertainment.” He also said that another investor had brought the fake Musk, not him.

One guest posted a video on Chinese social media and said “Chinese people deceiving Chinese people is too much,” reported the Post.